WELL, YES. MOST OF THE OPPOSITION TO TRUMP AND SUPPORT FOR THE DEMOCRATS TURNS OUT TO HAVE BEEN GOVERNMENT-FUNDED PROPAGANDA AND ASTROTURF: “I don’t know that people are tired of protesting or tired of needing to be upset about one thing or the other out there in the political world every damned day. I think a lot of people who are just keeping quiet actually like what Trump is doing.”
