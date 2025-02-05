IT’S A DISGRACE THAT THIS IS AN ISSUE: George Mason backtracks, says female students can criticize tampons in men’s bathrooms.

Two female law students can now freely criticize tampons in men’s bathrooms at Georgia Mason University without fear of reprisal.

Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom announced a settlement in its lawsuit against the Virginia public university.

The university censored two students, Selene Cerankosky and Maria Arcara, ordering them not to talk to a peer who wanted “feminine hygiene products” available in men’s bathrooms.