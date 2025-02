“YOU WANT PENISES IN WOMEN’S BATHROOMS AND I’M NOT GOING TO HAVE IT!” Nancy Mace Goes Nuclear on Democrat Who Accused Her of Using a ‘Slur’ During Committee Hearing.

I think Americans are tired of kowtowing to “communities” and their definitions of “slurs.” That sort of stuff has exploited people’s good faith intent to be nice, and now people think these language police aren’t operating in good faith themselves.