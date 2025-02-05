I’VE HAD PEOPLE ASK ME: “How can you, as a libertarian, support Trump?”

In one week Donald Trump dismantled an agency that has 10,000 people in it and a 70 billion dollar budget. He shuttered the space and put the remaining 1,400 employees on administrative leave (statistics per WSJ). I would say he is pretty serious about taking down the deep… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 5, 2025

What should concern Democrats isn't the immediate threat of defunding USAID. What's concerning is that extent of corruption and government waste is no longer abstract — it's concretely evident to normie voters. Political debates will never be the same after DOGE. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 5, 2025

We do indeed appear to be funneling large sums of tax money to @politico so that some bureaucrats can read left-wing journalists complain about Republicans https://t.co/sAhsJcJxoN pic.twitter.com/HDiBfZrj5U — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2025

Good Politico Morning ! Your Federal tax dollars used as revenue to underwrite hit pieces on OUR revenue. 🤡 Your tax dollars IN ->https://t.co/MNwKKkA0RJ Their hit pieces OUT -> https://t.co/wYEXyzlhfq pic.twitter.com/dwwWtGgmRa — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 5, 2025

It's not just Politico. The Associated Press has been raking in millions of dollars in government money for years. The AP's bias also makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/RrH5JPykvY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025

Related:

“I didn’t vote for Elon Musk and his autistic tech bros to get a line-item veto on federal spending!” Yeah well I didn’t vote for Joe Biden’s non-binary Deep State theater kids to get a blank check to give my tax dollars to fringe left-wing NGO slush funds for four years, but… pic.twitter.com/FHeCnTSNNe — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 3, 2025

The U.S. government has become one corrupt, progressive shell game after another It’s time to break it all down and then put it back together—this time sticking to the original structure and blueprint supplied by the Constitution https://t.co/rfXf2FjoLi — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 5, 2025

Plus:

and all the Democrats screaming about it are just the customer service agents screaming: "ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO CANCEL?!!!!" 😂 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 5, 2025

Democrats Warn Trump’s Unelected Shadow Government Is Dismantling Their Unelected Shadow Government https://t.co/ZD1Z8wOPYp pic.twitter.com/JKCOwjdA3S — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 5, 2025

Also, it’s just so damn entertaining.