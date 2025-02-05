THIS.
Perfect response. I have no notes. https://t.co/82S00gi6XW pic.twitter.com/U6NSn2pdO0
— Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) February 5, 2025
THIS.
Perfect response. I have no notes. https://t.co/82S00gi6XW pic.twitter.com/U6NSn2pdO0
— Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) February 5, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.