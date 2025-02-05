NOT THRILLED, BUT HE DID SEE THE RECORDINGS OF 10/7 BEFORE THE MEETING AND– Trump: ‘The U.S. Will Take Over the Gaza Strip’.
I assume he has a plan and intends to win.
NOT THRILLED, BUT HE DID SEE THE RECORDINGS OF 10/7 BEFORE THE MEETING AND– Trump: ‘The U.S. Will Take Over the Gaza Strip’.
I assume he has a plan and intends to win.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.