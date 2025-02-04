BETTER PUT SOME ICE ON THAT BURN:
Eugene should never be ashamed that he’s Jewish
It’s enough that we’re ashamed that he’s Jewish https://t.co/6mXV0EKUzT
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 5, 2025
BETTER PUT SOME ICE ON THAT BURN:
Eugene should never be ashamed that he’s Jewish
It’s enough that we’re ashamed that he’s Jewish https://t.co/6mXV0EKUzT
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 5, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.