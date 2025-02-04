HAHA: Nation Shrugs as Godzilla Eats Washington: Donald Trump’s sequel return is already an epic monster movie, and the country seems to think the capital’s trampling is a net plus.

Trump has been in office two weeks and changes are coming so fast, even I’m freaked out. He’s Godzilla, stomping on everything: news networks, billions in federal grants, USAID, DEI, Mexico and Canada and China, South Africa, immigrants, maybe the Department of Education, and many other things. His daily “No more of this shit!” signing sessions have become destination television:

Courts will be busy for years weighing which of his acts are legal, with virtually all under challenge. In the interim, carnage continues, with opposition in total message paralysis. Whether it’s planned or just Trump’s luck is unclear, but harrumphing bureaucrats are now daily rushing to defend the indefensible, from Jaffer’s slanderous networks to Schiffer’s waste and budget scammery. Monday scenes of legislators like Ilhan Omar and Jamie Raskin chaining themselves to the Matterhorn of suck that is USAID were just the beginning of what looks like a rash of optics suicides. We’ve never seen anything like it.