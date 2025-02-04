#JOURNALISM:
Forty-three paragraphs into the NYT's latest hit piece on @elonmusk, the six (!) by-lined reporters reveal that the federal government lost $236 billion to apparent fraud ("improper payments") in 2023 alone. Maybe this isn't the dunk you guys thought it was? pic.twitter.com/7UDVijgVMe
— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 4, 2025
Related:
🎯🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/IGV31QxmcJ
— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) February 4, 2025
Plus:
LOL at anyone who pretended Joe Biden was in charge for four years suddenly acting concerned about “shadow government.” https://t.co/j3bYqoBUA8
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 4, 2025