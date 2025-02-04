TRUMP’S TROOPS AT OPM RESPOND TO UNIONS, DEMS: The ink was barely dry on the memo to all federal workers about an extraordinary buyout offer authorized by President Donald Trump before the biggest federal employee union, AFGE, Democrats like Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and a host of others on the left was making multiple claims that proved to be wrong.

Yesterday, officials at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a significant rebuttal that is well-worth reading in its entirety. Note also at the end of my Epoch Times story this morning the Supreme Court cite that somehow got cut short in the editing process.

Here’s the full intended cite. Note the broad swath of direct managerial authority over the daily operations of the federal workforce the High Court recognizes the Constitution intended for the President to exercise:

“The President must be able to remove not just officers who disobey his commands but also those he finds ‘negligent and inefficient,’ Myers , 272 U.S. at 135, 47 S.Ct. 21, those who exercise their discretion in a way that is not ‘intelligen[t] or wis[e],’ ibid. , those who have ‘different views of policy,’ id., at 131, 47 S.Ct. 21, those who come ‘from a competing political party who is dead set against [the President’s] agenda,’ Seila Law , supra , at ––––, 140 S.Ct., at 2204 (emphasis deleted), and those in whom he has simply lost confidence, Myers , supra , at 124, 47 S.Ct. 21.”