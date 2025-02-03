February 4, 2025

NPR, PBS CHICKENS COMIN’ HOME TO ROOST: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is chairman of the DOGE subcommittee on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Boy did she ruffle some feathers Monday when she “invited” the CEOs of NPR and PBS to come for a hearing in March. Can you guess what the focus of that hearing will be?

Posted at 7:00 am by Mark Tapscott