I HAVE A QUESTION FOR YOU, DEAR READERS:

Six young hyper geniuses now literally have their lives depending on Trump winning it all. Forever. — Spider Miner (@Shamed_Vulture) February 4, 2025

And that question is, is this part of Elon’s plan? Personally, I think he explained the risks and the target they’d be wearing, and they agreed. It’s also likely, of course, that they were smart enough to know that already.