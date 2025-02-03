CHANGE: Starlink profit growing rapidly as it faces a moment of promise and peril. “The key takeaway I want everybody to walk away with is, if SpaceX was building the Starlink system to pay for a Mars colony, we’ve got evidence that the company will generate the type of free cash flows from the business that could pay for said endeavor.”
