February 4, 2025

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Harvard students more focused on extracurriculars than academics: Faculty committee recommends attendance policy after finding few students ‘prioritize their courses.’ “The findings come amid growing skepticism by employers to hire Ivy League graduates, as reports expose grade inflation and students’ struggles to read a single book cover to cover in the course of a four-year undergraduate program.”

Posted at 10:30 am by Glenn Reynolds