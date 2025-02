INDEED HE IS.

You people doxxed a minor for awkwardly smiling. You told the entire world where he went to school. A Disney producer said he wanted to shove him and his friends into a wood chipper.

Trump isn't going to make the left "start to be cruel"

He's going to make you stop.

