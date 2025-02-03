HAHA: Frank “The End of History” Fukuyama is unhappy with how things are going.

In the year prior to November’s election, there were deep concerns among Donald Trump’s opponents concerning the agenda for attacking the “deep state” that was outlined in detail in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. These plans included resurrecting “Schedule F,” an executive order issued at the end of the first Trump administration that stripped virtually all bureaucrats of their civil service protections and placed them into an “at-will” category that would allow them to be fired without cause. . . . Well, the new administration took office on January 20, and has now in effect revived Schedule F. What is remarkable is that the mainstream press has failed to pick up on this, or to inform the public of the likely consequences of this move.

Plus: “Consider what this may mean. If Trump hand-picks a new IRS chief, that individual can be pressured by the president to order audits of journalists, CEOs, NGOs and NGO leaders.” Har de har har. We had that throughout the Obama and Biden administrations.

Plus: “DOGE is now acting like a hired gun.” Well, yes. It’s basically there to advise the President on waste and fraud that it finds, which turn out to be copious and shameless. Naturally the establishment doesn’t like this. My take on all these complaints is: You don’t have to sell me, I already voted for him. Or maybe “don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Related: