MATT TAIBBI: America’s Smear Machine Put on Trial: A week of heated confirmation hearings served as a referendum on America’s Reputational Death Star. Of course, the dirty and dishonest nature of America’s confirmation process goes back to Advise and Consent. And Allen Drury mocked a press that was not as much better than today’s as you might think.
