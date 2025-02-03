IT’S NOT LIKE THAT. IT IS THAT.

Criticizing Musk for wanting to protect taxes is like crying because someone shut off your corruption tap. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 3, 2025

Related:

BREAKING: IIhan Omar loses it, shrieking over Trump's freezing of USAID payments, calls him a dictator: "We talked about Trump wanting to be a dictator on day one, and here we are. This is what the beginning of dictatorship looks like!" pic.twitter.com/04PgOYNjoL — Jack (@jackunheard) February 3, 2025

Yes, dictators are noted for cutting back on sham foreign aid. It’s practically a trademark.