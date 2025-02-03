#WINNING: BREAKING: Mexico Caves to Trump, Will Send Troops to Border.

Related:

Chuck Schumer warned Americans over the weekend that stuff from Mexico would become expensive because Mexico would retaliate against Trump’s tariffs and never give in.

Plus:

For three days a lot of the far left has actively rooted against America and argued we’d get nothing out of President Trunp’s demands that Mexico secure its country.

Well, how do you like them apples? pic.twitter.com/NBpkRHXjko

— JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2025