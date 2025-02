THEY NEED TO BE ARRESTED. THE FIRST AMENDMENT GIVES THEM THE RIGHT TO PROTEST, BUT STOPPING UP A HIGHWAY ISN’T A PROTEST, IT’S VANDALISM: Anti-ICE Protesters Shut Down 101 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles.

Vandalism of other people’s property, time and potentially lives, all of which can be endangered by being delayed by these loons. Protest by the side of the road, go ahead. IN the public throughway? No. That’s an attack on the innocents.