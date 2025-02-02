JEFFREY CARTER: The Tariff Game. “Every Democrat took to X and said, Trump campaigned on ending inflation but tariffs are going to increase inflation. I knew Democrats couldn’t grasp economic concepts before, but now they are full-throated in their ignorance.”

Plus: “The way $DOGE is working, they are uncovering billions and billions of government largesse and waste. We will see budget cuts in the 20% of the budget that is discretionary. Interestingly, if we spent at 2019 levels and took in taxes as we did in 2023, the US Budget would be in surplus and we’d be paying debt down. Ending 100% of all payments to NGOs is a fantastic idea. We will save trillions. . . . Trump is getting a lot of stuff done that people in the US have wanted en masse for years. Who hasn’t heard a liberal or a conservative say they want good government? Who hasn’t heard someone say they want to eliminate waste? All the crying you hear today is from people actually seeing waste get eliminated.”

But read the whole thing.