LIZ WARREN NOT ONLY WASN’T THE BRIGHTEST OF LAW PROFESSORS, SHE’S NOT EVEN VERY BRIGHT FOR A SENATOR:
We elected Donald Trump, who ran on giving Elon Musk the ability to slash government waste.
So, no – we DID vote for this. Trump didn’t keep this a secret. https://t.co/1CnCtB78VF
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2025
Nobody elected the staff that operated Joe Biden like an animatronic puppet for the last 4 years while he wrecked the country so i'm not sure the "nobody elected Elon" criticism really has legs. https://t.co/xFDyJ6NTw1
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 3, 2025