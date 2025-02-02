LIZ WARREN NOT ONLY WASN’T THE BRIGHTEST OF LAW PROFESSORS, SHE’S NOT EVEN VERY BRIGHT FOR A SENATOR:

We elected Donald Trump, who ran on giving Elon Musk the ability to slash government waste. So, no – we DID vote for this. Trump didn’t keep this a secret. https://t.co/1CnCtB78VF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2025