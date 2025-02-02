HMM:
🚨BREAKING: Panama's President has ended the country's Panama Canal deal with China, immediately following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Are we tired of winning yet?
Immediately following Trump's tariff announcement, the value of both the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso are in freefall.
