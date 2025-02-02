I FEEL LIKE THE PROPAGANDA PEOPLE AREN’T EVEN TRYING ANYMORE:
"Hunger in America" is simply not a very plausible storyline given "weight in America." https://t.co/jxZpfeRdss
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 2, 2025
