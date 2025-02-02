THIS IS THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE. LET US REJOICE AND BE GLAD IN IT: DHS Ends Funding Of NGOs Aiding Migrants, Says They ‘Abused’ Grants To ‘Facilitate Illegal Immigration’. “We are not spending another dime to help the destruction of the U.S.,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during an appearance on Fox News.
