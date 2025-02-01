February 1, 2025

PROBABLY:

Actually, as many NGO flunkies and government bureaucrats lose their jobs in the coming months, it’s wise to remember Eric Hoffer’s words: “Nothing is so unsettling to a social order as the presence of a mass of scribes without suitable employment and an acknowledged status.”

There needs to be a plan, as their response is likely to be drastic, and possibly dangerous.

