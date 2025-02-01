INTERESTING THREAD:
Ah. Why are European-Americans suddenly so inferior at math since like 1998? Why are the people of Newton, Einstein, Dirac, Crick, Feynman, Heisenberg etc suddenly no longer able to do first rate science? Excellent question!
Do you want the brutal answer? Those "white kids" are… https://t.co/uqOTshloPO
— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) February 1, 2025
I can say that as a child I considered going into science or engineering, but by the time I was in high school I had figured out that people who actually did STEM were all too often powerless drones in their organizations a la Dilbert.