DNC-MSM BIG MAD AT PENTAGON: Defense Department Orders ‘Unique’ Move Against Media Establishment Entrenched In Halls Of Pentagon.

The Pentagon announced Friday it will rotate legacy media outlets’ physical presence in its press corps, in line with President Donald Trump’s plan to challenge tradition and bring in new media, CNN reported.

CNN’s Pentagon producer, Haley Britzky, shared an internal memo by acting Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot to the Pentagon Press Association announcing the “annual media rotation program.” The program will see One America News Network replace NBC News, Breitbart replace National Public Radio (NPR), the New York Post replace The New York Times and HuffPost replace Politico in the coveted “Correspondents’ Corridor” effective Feb. 14, 2025. (RELATED: NPR Editor Who Exposed Newsroom’s Left-Wing Bias Resigns.)

The year-by-year rotation program will “broaden access to the limited space of the Correspondents’ Corridor to outlets that have not previously enjoyed the privilege and journalistic value of working from physical office space in the Pentagon,” Ullyot wrote.

Ullyot also noted that while the outlets were only to give up their office spaces in the Pentagon, they “will remain as full members of the Pentagon Press Corps,” enjoying the same access to the Pentagon and its briefings and retaining the privilege of being considered for travel with the Pentagon’s leaders.