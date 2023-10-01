GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVITY: Katie Couric: Obama Owes Me a ‘Big-Ass Bouquet’ for 2008 Palin Attack Interview.

Fox News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn reported on Friday that former CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric boasted at the liberal Texas Tribune Festival last weekend about how she helped Barack Obama get elected in 2008 with her infamous attack interview on Republican Gov. Sarah Palin. “You’re welcome, by the way,” Couric told the audience, sparking laughter and applause.

She added, “I always thought that Barack Obama should have sent me a big-ass bouquet of flowers for that interview.” Then-White House battle-axe Helen Thomas said Couric “saved the country” with that interview.

She justified sticking it to McCain for health reasons, and for his poor judgment in picking Palin. “I think people were concerned that here she would be a heartbeat away from the presidency, John McCain had cancer, I believe, four times. And I think suddenly, they were not only questioning her abilities, but also his judgment in selecting her,” Couric said. “So I think that had a big impact on the election, on the campaign. And so I thought I did a good job.”