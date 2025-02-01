HOW IT STARTED: Why Did the Star Wars Hotel Flop? Disney Is Desperate To Find Out. Disney is pouring money into focus groups all about the Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

—Fatherly.com, June 8, 2022.

How It’s Going: Shuttered Star Wars Themed Disney Hotel Reportedly Being Converted To Office Space. The “immersive experience” closed in 2023 due to lack of bookings and a high price point.

—Amanda Harding, the Daily Wire, yesterday.

As John Nolte wrote in 2023, “Disney went woke and killed what even the stillborn Lucas prequels couldn’t kill: the magic of Star Wars.”