June 10, 2022
QUESTION ASKED: Why Did the Star Wars Hotel Flop? Disney Is Desperate To Find Out. Disney is pouring money into focus groups all about the Galactic Starcruiser hotel.
A year ago, in August, word got out that Disney was about to launch a fully immersive Star Wars experience at Disney World. It sounded like the perfect getaway for a Star Wars superfan—but that’s not what ended up happening.
Now, Disney is trying to figure out why the incredibly expensive hotel flopped, and the company is spending even more money to try and find out why.
According to Disneyland News, the company is looking to understand why their first fully immersive hotel experience was so bad that no one wanted to book a stay. Now, some guests who had previously stayed at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and completed a survey after their stay are being asked to join a paid focus group so Disney can learn more about their experiences.
Essentially, they’re paying even more money to try and find out why their Star Wars hotel was, seemingly a flop.
Perhaps retconning the hotel into Star Wars “canon” didn’t help matters:
An official new Star Wars book will retcon Walt Disney World’s new Star Wars hotel as the site of Leia and Han’s honeymoon.
No, this isn’t some “The Onion”-style spoof or an especially crazy attempt at fan fiction. Beth Revis’ “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” drops this August, and the official press release on StarWars.com today included this nugget about the book’s plot:
“Set just after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at [Walt] Disney World Resort.”
I’ve got a bad feeling about this.