MATT TAIBBI: About Those Onesies: A brief note to Senator Bernie Sanders. “Many who (like you) who opposed mandates lost jobs, were removed from the Internet, or denounced as ‘anti-vax.’ Others lost services, like the protesting truckers who had online fundraisers blocked. You did not speak in defense of these people. Many concluded that there were no defenders of free speech left in the Democratic caucus.”

Bernie always falls in line with the party’s demands when the chips are down.