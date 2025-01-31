CHANGE:
Excellent. I love that Donald Trump is doing the exact things that he promised to do when we eagerly voted for him. https://t.co/BPGDlVWHjn
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 31, 2025
