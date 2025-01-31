IT DOES SEEM THAT WAY:
Whenever you think Democrats have screwed up so badly, they’ll finally learn their lesson- they dig in and find a way to make it worse pic.twitter.com/ik11WtLJUk
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 31, 2025
