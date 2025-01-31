HAH:
“Who will pick blueberries?!"
Well, Margaret, let’s start with your jobless 20-year-old, blue-haired, Reddit-addicted trans son living in your basement.
— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) January 31, 2025
