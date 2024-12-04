THE CRITICAL DRINKER: The Snow White Trailer Will Traumatise You For Life (Video).

As John Nolte adds: 215K Downvotes to Only 17K Upvotes for Disney’s Latest ‘Snow White’ Trailer.

The movie stars Rachel “The Mouthy Unibrow” Zegler as Snow White, an actress who has spent an inordinate amount of time smugly trashing the beloved original animated classic instead of promoting her own.

Zegler is a walking public relations disaster, a poster-chick for why there used to a studio system.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress smugly declared at one point. “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love,” The Mouth Unibrow added. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, after Donald Trump won reelection last month, Zegler showed her true hateful self on Instagram. “Fuck you Donald Trump,” she screeched and then complained about the “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

She then wrote: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

She later apologized, but no one believes she did so of her own volition. The groomers at Disney have a reported $350 million invested in this Snow White turd. Having their lead actress wish a terrible curse on more than half the country is no way to sell a movie that is already seen as a joke. Already Disney had to move the release date from the summer of 2024 to March of 2025 because of The Mouthy Unibrow.

To be fair to The Mouthy Unibrow, though, it wasn’t all her fault. For some ludicrous reason only a woketard could come up with, it was decided that the remake of a movie called Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would not feature any … uhm …dwarfs. Instead there would be seven “magical beings,” who looked like the cast from Rent.