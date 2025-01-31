AND NO QUALIFIED IMMUNITY FOR OFFICIALS, WHICH MAKES IT A BIGGER DEAL: U Tenn Pharmacy School Pays $250K Settlement for Trying to Expel Student for Sexually Themed Tweets. “Unfortunately, Kim’s ordeal was not unique. For years, colleges around the country have wielded professionalism codes against students for their expression even when the student’s speech has no bearing on their ability to succeed in a given field.”

I’d have more respect for “professionalism” requirements if the people who ran our institutions acted more professionally.