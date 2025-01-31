ELON’S END-RUN: iPhone Starlink compatibility sends direct-to-smartphone stocks sliding. “Shares in Globalstar, which enables connectivity beyond the reach of cellular towers on the latest iPhones via a far-reaching partnership with Apple, closed down nearly 18% the following day. Constellation developer AST SpaceMobile slipped 12%. Canada’s MDA, which is building at least 17 satellites for Globalstar after Apple agreed to cover most of the costs to replenish the constellation, also saw its shares fall more than 9%.”

Starlink is a (much) more robust network, technically superior, and already in existence. That makes it a formidable competitor, to say the least.