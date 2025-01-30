ANALYSIS: TRUE. It’s Not Just Britain; All of Europe Must Be Rebooted. “The Swedish Government has announced that they don’t have control of the country, and Germany is considering banning the AfD, kicking all is members out of Parliament, and seizing all its assets. This insanity in both countries, as in Great Britain, is driven by immigration extremism–and by that I don’t mean ‘extremists’ who oppose immigration, but by those who are imposing a mass immigration agenda that is literally ruining their countries. People aren’t willing to admit that importing Islamist immigrants has created an unsustainable situation in which not just the culture, but the lives of their citizens are in danger. . . . The situation in Germany, while not as dire, is dire enough that the AfD has been skyrocketing in popularity and could win control of the Bundestag. The reaction of the Establishment is not to respond to the manifest will of the German people–about whom they show no care–but to shut down the party that might kick them out of power.”