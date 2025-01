ANOTHER PERFORMATIVE PALESTINIAN FIRED: 2 High School Basketball Coaches Fired for Antisemitism and Pro-Hamas flags: Denver.

This was at the Lotus School for Excellence, a STEM (or STEAM) charter school that’s actually in Aurora, a Denver suburb. The website shows a number of girls wearing headscarves and a thoroughly mixed student population. Denver has a pretty substantial Jewish population, so the odds are good some of the students there are Jews.