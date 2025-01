THERE ARE APPARENTLY SOME SURVIVORS, AS RESPONDERS ARE CALLING FOR MEDICAL AID:

Mass casualty event in Washington D.C. after a helicopter collided with a commercial plane while landing with around 60 passengers on board. The plane fell into the Potomac River. Rescue services are on the scene pic.twitter.com/EIrUUwMi2E — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 30, 2025

It was an American Airlines flight from Wichita.