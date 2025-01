TRUMP’S CIVIL SERVICE CRITICS SHOULD READ THE LAW: Specifically, the Pendleton Act of 1883 that established what we know today as the federal government career civil service.

Yes, bureaucrats are to be hired, promoted and fired strictly on the basis of their professional skills and not in any way connected to their political views. And guess who decides how that skills-based process is to be administered? The guy in the Oval Office. It’s my latest PJ Media column.