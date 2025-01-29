DEMOCRATS REMINDING PEOPLE WHY THEY LOST:
The Screaming Pocahontas pic.twitter.com/qFIVXRdfxT
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 29, 2025
This confirmation cycle has been an unmitigated disaster for Democrats.
All of them appearing unstable. Hysterical. Lost. Completely unhinged. Everyone sees it. https://t.co/aQVSyxwUif
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 29, 2025
RFK JR: "This movement led largely by MAHA moms from every state… is one of the most transcendent and powerful movements that I have ever seen." pic.twitter.com/Kt6XQ6R1G0
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2025
Flashback: Out: Soccer Moms and Security Moms. In: Health Moms. Is RFK Jr. the secret to suburban women?
UPDATE (From Ed):
Senator Bernie Sanders, screaming:
“Are you supportive of the onesies!”
We live in clown world. pic.twitter.com/pQjoRZuISq
— Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) January 29, 2025