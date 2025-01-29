IT’S ALL ONE BIG MONEY LAUNDRY FOR THE LEFT:
The US radical-left has been using US taxpayer money to fund radical-left political parties & media around the world! https://t.co/S693KvLkUk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025
IT’S ALL ONE BIG MONEY LAUNDRY FOR THE LEFT:
The US radical-left has been using US taxpayer money to fund radical-left political parties & media around the world! https://t.co/S693KvLkUk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.