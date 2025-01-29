I HAD LINKED TO A STORY ON THIS EARLIER THAT GAVE NO DETAILS ON WHAT HE HAD SAID: Tenured Law Prof Sues LSU For Removing Him From Teaching After Allegedly Saying ‘F*** Trump’ In Class. Not very professional, but I don’t think it’s a firing offense, more like a stern, “really, don’t do this again” talking-to from the Dean offense. On the other hand, someone who said “F*** Obama” in 2012 would probably have been drawn and quartered.