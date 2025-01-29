THIS SEEMS MORE LIKELY TO PRODUCE A “BURN IT ALL DOWN” RESPONSE THAN SYMPATHY:

C’mon, guys, this is just playing into Trump’s hands. “My employer, the Federal government, can’t mass email me until there has been a systematic bureaucratic review of how much information the Federal government, which employs me, will need to send the emails” is not a valid… https://t.co/Rf2l7XZAVB

— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) January 29, 2025