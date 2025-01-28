NEW JERSEY DRONES MYSTERY: White House Reveals What Was Going On.. “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. . . . Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”
