CHANGE IS EVERYWHERE:

BREAKING: Notorious liberal scold and anti-Trump legacy news personality Jim Acosta is out at CNN. The media landscape is unrecognizable from the beginning of Trump’s first term in 2017, and that’s a very good thing for America. pic.twitter.com/j12LEOip2T — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2025

The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water,… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 28, 2025