THIS IS A PROJECT OF THE INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE, OF WHICH I AM A SUPPORTER.

This is Curtrina Martin & her son. A few years ago, the FBI set off a grenade in their home & smashed the door in. But their suspect wasn't there. Because the FBI had the wrong house. The family was barred from suing—and the Supreme Court just agreed to hear the case. A thread. pic.twitter.com/7dLXH37b5b — Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 28, 2025

My own feeling is that no-knock raids, at least when there’s not an immediate, credible threat to someone’s life, should have no immunity. You should be strictly liable for anything that goes wrong when you break down people’s doors. Get the wrong house? You’re as liable as anyone else who breaks down the door and hurts or kills people.

Though I’d be willing to add corporal punishment, too. 100 lashes in the public square, say. The loss of dignity, as well as the pain, would be an important deterrent to overweening functionaries.