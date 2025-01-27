January 28, 2025

THIS IS A PROJECT OF THE INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE, OF WHICH I AM A SUPPORTER.

My own feeling is that no-knock raids, at least when there’s not an immediate, credible threat to someone’s life, should have no immunity. You should be strictly liable for anything that goes wrong when you break down people’s doors. Get the wrong house? You’re as liable as anyone else who breaks down the door and hurts or kills people.

Though I’d be willing to add corporal punishment, too. 100 lashes in the public square, say. The loss of dignity, as well as the pain, would be an important deterrent to overweening functionaries.

Posted at 7:09 am by Glenn Reynolds