CHANGE:

The GOP has turned a 11 pt deficit on who Americans trust on immigration in Trump's first term at roughly this point into a 22 point lead right now.

Moreover, the percentage who say we're on the right track on immigration is up 23 points under Trump than it was under Biden. pic.twitter.com/FEaN41kozD

— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 27, 2025